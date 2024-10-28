Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,385,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 5,641,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,754.2 days.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OCDGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
Ocado Group Company Profile
