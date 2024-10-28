Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE NPV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
