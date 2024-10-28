Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NPV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

