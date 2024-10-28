NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $88.06. 266,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,562. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

