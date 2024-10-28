Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $266.44 million and $4.61 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.94 or 0.99811934 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.42 or 0.99636673 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,265,919,793.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03401456 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,080,096.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

