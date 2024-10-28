Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572,165 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $104,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 162.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 24,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 141,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $691,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,082. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.