Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,945 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $74,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTU traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $610.18. 367,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $481.79 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.86 and a 200-day moving average of $626.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.