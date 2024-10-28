Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,945 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $74,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of INTU traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $610.18. 367,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $481.79 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.86 and a 200-day moving average of $626.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
