Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.86.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE NXR.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.55. 62,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a market cap of C$604.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 57,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$500,296.94. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 57,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$500,296.94. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$448,024.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,746 shares of company stock valued at $997,785. 32.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.