NetMind Token (NMT) Price Hits $1.88

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00002770 BTC on major exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $76.93 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,878.64 or 1.00238839 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.58 or 1.00207746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,012,293 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.79191143 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,489,331.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.