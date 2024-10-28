Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 14,157 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB remained flat at $105.53 on Monday. 116,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,248. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

