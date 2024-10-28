Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.51. 436,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,774. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.64.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

