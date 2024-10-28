Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. 2,546,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.