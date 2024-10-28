Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

