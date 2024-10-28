Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.74. 9,579,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,689,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $346.45 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

