MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $29.87. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 84,184 shares.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

