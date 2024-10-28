Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,124.3 days.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $59.48 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65.
Metro Company Profile
