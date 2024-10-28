Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,124.3 days.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $59.48 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.