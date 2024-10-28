MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $38.98 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $38.98 or 0.00057598 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $237.81 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,668.98 or 0.99999244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.95473375 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $13,601,924.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.