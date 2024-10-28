MetFi (METFI) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week

MetFi (METFI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $121,432.60 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.49 or 0.99938437 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,748.81 or 0.99931725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,746,767 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.24024501 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $128,685.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

