Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.31 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1516063 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,279,426.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

