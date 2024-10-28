LooksRare Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and $2.21 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

