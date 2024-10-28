Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and $3,752.97 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 119,000,979 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 119,003,252.04217571. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.36833657 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $2,291.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

