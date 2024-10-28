Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LGDTF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 189,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Liberty Gold
