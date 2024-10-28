Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGDTF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.27. 189,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

