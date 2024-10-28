Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Legal & General Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 30,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

