Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Legal & General Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Read More
