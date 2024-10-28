Lauer Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

USB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. 1,176,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,196. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

