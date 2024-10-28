Lauer Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 11.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $271.55. 44,318,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,442,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.92. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

