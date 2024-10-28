Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

