Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded down C$5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.45. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of C$59.50 and a one year high of C$90.38.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.