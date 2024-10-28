Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded down C$5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.45. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of C$59.50 and a one year high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
