Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $156.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.