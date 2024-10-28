Kaspa Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.05 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $46.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,015,970,549 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,025,992,428.140274. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11940123 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $43,194,970.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

