Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 300 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $10,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,805.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

SYRE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 230,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,872. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.