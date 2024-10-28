Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 300 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $10,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,805.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
SYRE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 230,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,872. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
