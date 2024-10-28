Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,674,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 2,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.4 days.
Iveco Group Stock Performance
Shares of IVCGF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843. Iveco Group has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.
About Iveco Group
