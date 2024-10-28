Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Update

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,674,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 2,132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.4 days.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Shares of IVCGF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843. Iveco Group has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

About Iveco Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.