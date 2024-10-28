iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.81. 440,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,715. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $98.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.