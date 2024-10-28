iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.81. 440,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,715. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $98.41.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
