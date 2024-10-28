iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,833. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

