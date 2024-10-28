iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 52576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

