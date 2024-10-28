iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 34493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $859.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

