iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 6.2% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.74. 301,126 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.64. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.