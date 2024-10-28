iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 151,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

