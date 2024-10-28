iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.31 and last traded at $103.32, with a volume of 294900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

