iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.40. 629,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,789. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.53 and a 52-week high of $120.74.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
