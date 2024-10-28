iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,663,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,008,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 181,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

