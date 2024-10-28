Investors Purchase Large Volume of Rigetti Computing Call Options (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 311% compared to the average daily volume of 1,187 call options.

In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,752 shares in the company, valued at $211,356.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 11,214,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 538.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

