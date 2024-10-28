Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,745 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 80,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.