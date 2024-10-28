Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $660,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $66.44. 273,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.