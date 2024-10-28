Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 205,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

