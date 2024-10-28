InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSSX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

