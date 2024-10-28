Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,027,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 562,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VRIG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,615. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

