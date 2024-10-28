Internet Computer Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.78 or 0.00011484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and $33.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00037980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,838,914 coins and its circulating supply is 473,190,741 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

