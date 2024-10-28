Internet Computer Price Tops $7.75 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00011121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $44.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00037134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,840,322 coins and its circulating supply is 473,192,659 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

