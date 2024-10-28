International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

