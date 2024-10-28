Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$10.42. 1,308,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,023. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

