Insider Buying: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 175,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,749. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,085.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

